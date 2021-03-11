$4.64 EPS Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.66. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings per share of $5.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $19.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $19.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $21.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.00 to $22.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.10.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $223.49. 2,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,397. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $233.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.12 and a 200-day moving average of $184.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

