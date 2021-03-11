3,934 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,934 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Illumina by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $11.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $411.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,128. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.44.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.35.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $946,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,225 shares of company stock worth $7,154,278 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

