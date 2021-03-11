$35.42 Million in Sales Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will post $35.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $91.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $192.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $54.53 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.83. 190,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,201. The company has a market capitalization of $537.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $198,443.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,266.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,839. 43.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 336,420 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 172,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 82,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

