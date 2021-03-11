34,441 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.19. 179,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,151,187. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $244.08. The company has a market cap of $130.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.83.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.