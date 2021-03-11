34,140 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 353,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,671,000 after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PENN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,035,142 shares of company stock worth $375,038,743 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

