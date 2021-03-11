3,124 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,016,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after buying an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,502,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

MCK stock opened at $176.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.87. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

