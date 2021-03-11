$292.73 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report sales of $292.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.40 million to $303.70 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $205.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $9.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.00. 94,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,652. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.26 and its 200-day moving average is $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 119.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,786 shares of company stock valued at $38,297,161. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

