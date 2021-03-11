2,805 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock opened at $151.79 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $155.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.