236,653 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 236,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,989,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.6% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,658. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

