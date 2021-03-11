2,124 Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Bought by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 25,131 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.86. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,756 shares of company stock worth $1,220,955. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

