$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.07 billion. Aramark reported sales of $3.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $12.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $16.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

ARMK stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,311. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.