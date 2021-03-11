$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $9.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $10.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE:TECK traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.45. 269,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,694. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0394 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $105,443,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,040,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,783,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Teck Resources by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,422 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

