1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,728. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $216.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

