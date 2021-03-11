1inch 24-Hour Volume Tops $120.33 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, 1inch has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. 1inch has a total market cap of $571.86 million and approximately $120.33 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch token can currently be bought for approximately $3.96 or 0.00006917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.05 or 0.00506185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00065106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00071627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.02 or 0.00586420 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073641 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,274,803 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

