$199.02 Million in Sales Expected for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) will announce sales of $199.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.50 million to $201.54 million. Archrock posted sales of $249.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year sales of $821.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $817.70 million to $825.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $891.98 million, with estimates ranging from $869.56 million to $914.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1,325.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,408 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 65,010 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,252,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,859. Archrock has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 92.06%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

