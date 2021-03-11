$19.59 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report $19.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $15.80 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $49.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $78.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $73.09 million, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $77.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 96.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 286,216 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,427,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 150,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTMX traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $8.21. 585,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,283. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $531.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

