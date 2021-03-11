18,159 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 93.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,682 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 516.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 294,403 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 246,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.51 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,073,240 shares of company stock valued at $72,221,822. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

