1,180 Shares in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRVY. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gravity by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gravity stock opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.38. The company has a market cap of $857.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of -0.37. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $239.90.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

