1,180 Shares in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRVY. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gravity by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gravity stock opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.38. The company has a market cap of $857.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of -0.37. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $239.90.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

