1,110 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $79,791,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $42,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,957,000 after purchasing an additional 226,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 429,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,775,000 after acquiring an additional 214,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

NYSE KSU opened at $210.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $223.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

