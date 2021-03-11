$104.66 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post sales of $104.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.62 million to $107.93 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $111.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $482.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.90 million to $490.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $544.46 million, with estimates ranging from $524.46 million to $565.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 17,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,203. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -101.89 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82.

In other news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $671,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,408. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EVO Payments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in EVO Payments by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in EVO Payments by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.