$1.93 EPS Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $1.98. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $181.08 on Friday. ICON Public has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $223.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

