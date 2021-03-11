$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $2.46. Sanderson Farms reported earnings of ($1.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 214%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.56 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAFM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $166.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.32 and its 200 day moving average is $133.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -429.27%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,104,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $121,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

