$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $7.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,794,314. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.69. MasTec has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

