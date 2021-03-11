$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Westlake Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $8.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.44.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,779 shares of company stock worth $6,924,871. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WLK opened at $93.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $95.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

