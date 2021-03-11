$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.