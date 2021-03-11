$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $895.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

KEYS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,734. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.57 and its 200-day moving average is $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

