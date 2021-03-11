$1.14 EPS Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Amdocs by 99.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Amdocs by 110.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Amdocs by 4.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 16.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $79.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,595. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $79.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

