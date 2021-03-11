$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Oshkosh reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.01. 436,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,071. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

