$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.16. Sun Life Financial reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SLF. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. 423,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,080. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $51.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $357,664,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,261,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,764,000 after acquiring an additional 80,362 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,167 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,695,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

