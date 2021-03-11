$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $913.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $826.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.19.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $510.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,598. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $550.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,287,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,609,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after buying an additional 281,480 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

