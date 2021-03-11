$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Axos Financial reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

AX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of AX stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.