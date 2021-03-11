-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to $0.13. FibroGen posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FGEN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $240,199.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,523.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 90,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,327,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 826,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,499. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

