-$0.53 EPS Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings of ($3.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of ANF stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $32.71. 20,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $33.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

