$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Apollo Investment posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Shares of AINV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. 15,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,827. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $928.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 57.41%.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 52,029 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 157,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

