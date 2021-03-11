-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.17). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.88 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $1,941,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,605.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,636 shares of company stock worth $6,930,611 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,321,000 after acquiring an additional 82,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

