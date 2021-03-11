$0.37 EPS Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

SKT opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.15 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 19,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

