$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. CURO Group reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In other news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $94,330.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,072,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,277,305. 51.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $638.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

