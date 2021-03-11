-$0.35 EPS Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $58,600,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1,787.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,283 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 127,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 6,294.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 910,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,364,000 after purchasing an additional 896,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. Scientific Games has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $52.88.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

