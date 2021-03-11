-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.40). Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.43% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

PSTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $2.97. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.34. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

