$0.29 EPS Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.24. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.57.

Shares of HUBS traded up $23.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $445.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $547.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.40 and its 200 day moving average is $366.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.25 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total transaction of $3,228,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,708,413.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $32,743,389 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

