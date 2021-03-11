$0.26 EPS Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 32,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

