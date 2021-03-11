$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.14. LivaNova posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $76.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 6.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in LivaNova by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

