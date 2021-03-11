$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDRX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. 1,869,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,128. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,580,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

