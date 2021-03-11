$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.28. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDCC. B. Riley boosted their target price on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $64.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,773,000 after buying an additional 67,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in InterDigital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,686,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in InterDigital by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 126,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

