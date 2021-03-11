-$0.07 EPS Expected for Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Check-Cap posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Check-Cap.
CHEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
Shares of CHEK stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 55,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,789,104. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.
Read More: 12b-1 Fees
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.