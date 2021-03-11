-$0.07 EPS Expected for Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Check-Cap posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Check-Cap.

CHEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEK stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 55,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,789,104. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

