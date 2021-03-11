-$0.04 EPS Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.07. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OUT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $38,583,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $30,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

OUT stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. Outfront Media has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -116.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

