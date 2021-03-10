Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZFSVF traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $422.54. The stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 297. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $259.50 and a twelve month high of $442.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $415.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

