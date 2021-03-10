Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Richard N. Barton Sells 94,046 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,987,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Z opened at $138.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.53 and a 200 day moving average of $120.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Optas LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

