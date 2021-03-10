Zeusshield (ZSC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,894.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $461,448.07 and approximately $1,894.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00056106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.47 or 0.00795365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00026654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00041094 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

