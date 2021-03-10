ZENZO Price Hits $0.0813 on Major Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $853.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.41 or 0.00286377 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002061 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00011249 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.